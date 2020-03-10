Daily DHHS update on COVID-19: 1 new presumptive positive case

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update for March 10, 2020, on the new coronavirus, COVID-19. DHHS will continue to issue COVID-19 updates each day to provide media and the public with current information about the State’s efforts.

What’s New

DHHS is closely monitoring the global COVID-19 outbreak and emerging science in order to minimize the impact to the health of our population, including rapid identification, isolation, and testing of people with suspect COVID-19. DHHS is issuing the following updated guidance for our communities.

DHHS has announced a fifth presumptive positive test result for COVID-19. The patient is an adult male from Rockingham County who was tested in Massachusetts.

DHHS and DOE Address School Concerns Surrounding Educational Trips

DHHS and the NH Department of Education (DOE) continue to work collaboratively to help school districts protect their school communities and address COVID-19 concerns, particularly for school districts who have school trips scheduled. Updated guidance for educational trips can be found at https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/documents/school-trip-guidance.pdf.

Because of the rapidly changing situation, DHHS and DOE recommend that schools closely scrutinize the purpose and destination of any planned travel and consider postponing any out-of-state travel for the time being. Because of travel restrictions in place in other countries, anybody who travels internationally risks difficulty returning and could potentially face quarantine in another country (e.g. Italy) and/or quarantine upon returning to New Hampshire based on the progression of the global COVID-19 outbreak.

First round of self-monitoring and self-quarantine process has been completed

A number of individuals have completed their quarantines and currently show no signs of illness, including those who participated in school trips to impacted areas. The cooperation and compliance of these individuals and their families has prevented potential spread of COVID-19. We thank them for exercising these important preventive measures that protect the health of their neighbors and communities.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated March 10, 2020, 9:00 AM)

Number of Persons Confirmed 1 2 Number of Persons Presumptive Positive, awaiting CDC confirmation 2 3 Number of Persons with Test Pending in PHL 3 10 Number of Persons Tested (closed, tested negative) 53 Total Number of Persons Provided Specimens 68 Number of Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 228

1Includes specimens confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Includes specimens tested at NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL) and other reference laboratories.

3Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL).

DHHS continues to test for COVID-19 in the NH Public Health Laboratories. DHHS is updating its website Monday through Friday to include a current summary of testing actions.

Because COVID-19, and all respiratory illnesses, are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, residents should take the same precautions as those recommended to prevent the spread of influenza:

Stay home and avoid public places when sick (i.e. social distancing)

Cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

Wash hands frequently

Avoid being within 6 feet (close contact) of a person who is sick

Avoid sharing drinks, smoking/vaping devices, or other utensils or objects that may transmit saliva

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/2019-ncov.htm.