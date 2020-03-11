Watch the mayor’s State of the City address via Facebook Live

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Joyce Craig will address the city today during the annual State of the City Address, this year, held at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

The event, sponsored by the Greater Manchester Chamber, is sold out. However, you can tune in live via the Mayor’s Facebook page. The speech is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

As Craig settles into her second term, expect an overview of the city’s economic outlook as well as new initiatives and an update on educational plans in conjunction with Manchester Proud.

You can link here to the mayor’s official Facebook feed.

We’ll provide coverage for those who have to get the kiddos off to school and commute to work.