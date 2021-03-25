Stay Work Play welcomes new Board of Directors members

MANCHESTER, NH — Stay Work Play, a New Hampshire nonprofit whose mission is to attract and retain more young people in New Hampshire, has announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to expand our board with two new members who will bring their expertise and insight to our work,” said Executive Director Will Stewart. “Each of them brings experience that will strengthen our mission in making the state more attractive to young people.”

Joining the organization are Laconia resident Corey Hoyt, Marketing Manager, Mainstay Technologies; and Newmarket resident Richard Parsons, Senior Government Relations Coordinator, RYP Granite Strategies.

Parsons states that he looks “forward to the opportunity to work with a talented group of like-minded individuals who are focused on attracting and retaining more young adults in the state. My wife and I left New Hampshire for a short hiatus before choosing to return and start our family here. I am very proud to call New Hampshire my home and want to make sure future generations have the same opportunities to see the great things New Hampshire has to offer!”

Said Hoyt, “Stay Work Play deeply understands the needs of a young talented workforce in the Granite State, and also has the ability to drive awareness, support, and action. Supporting the recruitment and retention of young people for New Hampshire takes a holistic view of their motivations and needs, which SWP fully integrates into their marketing and advocacy initiatives. I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the board.”

A complete list of Directors can be found at stayworkplay.org/about-us/ leadership.