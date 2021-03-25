March 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 418 positive results with 58 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, March 25, 2021, DHHS announced 418 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.0%. Please note, there have been an additional 156 cases added to the case count, in addition to the new cases above. These cases were identified during data quality assurance activities and are from December 2020 through March 2021. Today’s results include 244 people who tested positive by PCR test and 174 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,856 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:
- 3/24: 418 new cases
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47% being female and 53% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (104), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (74), Strafford (43), Merrimack (20), Cheshire (19), Grafton (16), Belknap (10), Carroll (10), Coos (3), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (58) and Nashua (35). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-four new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.
DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.
- 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 82 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 82,039 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 25, 2021, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19
|82,039
|Recovered
|77,954 (95%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|1,229 (1%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|2,856
|Current Hospitalizations
|82
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|653,502
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|38,515
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|70,170
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|871
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 3/25/2021)
|Current COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|Alpine Health Center
|17
|10
|0
|0
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|9
|14
|0
|0
|Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem
|36
|4
|0
|0
|Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Deaths
|All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)
|15
|16
|2
|Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021)
|18
|17
|1
|The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021)
|47
|18
|22
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020)
|38
|17
|10
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2020)
|13
|17
|0
|Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)
|40
|21
|11
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)
|37
|25
|7
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020)
|61
|20
|19
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021)
|3
|6
|0
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)
|62
|28
|17
|Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021)
|22
|8
|0
|Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)
|35
|13
|10
|Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021)
|21
|13
|2
|Birch Hill (7/30/2020)
|40
|29
|14
|Birch Hill (2/23/2021)
|3
|13
|0
|Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021)
|14
|5
|0
|Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021)
|13
|9
|3
|Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021)
|3
|10
|0
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)
|0
|8
|0
|Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021)
|32
|16
|7
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020)
|19
|10
|0
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021)
|4
|1
|0
|Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)
|2
|7
|0
|Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021)
|5
|10
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)
|16
|4
|0
|Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020)
|64
|71
|13
|Country Village Center (2/17/2021)
|47
|20
|12
|Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021)
|20
|10
|7
|Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)
|15
|14
|6
|Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)
|54
|28
|15
|Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021)
|26
|13
|3
|Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)
|3
|12
|1
|Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021)
|74
|49
|11
|Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)
|45
|70
|0
|Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021)
|28
|21
|2
|Elms Center (1/11/2021)
|31
|14
|10
|Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021)
|66
|30
|8
|Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)
|27
|16
|7
|Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021)
|89
|54
|11
|Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021)
|77
|52
|12
|Grace House Windham (12/30/2020)
|14
|12
|0
|Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021)
|68
|38
|0
|Greenbriar (8/21/2020)
|124
|34
|28
|Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)
|9
|3
|0
|Greystone Farms (1/25/2021)
|2
|7
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)
|56
|16
|16
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020)
|1
|4
|0
|Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)
|79
|60
|25
|Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021)
|22
|11
|3
|Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021)
|71
|40
|7
|Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021)
|4
|2
|0
|Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021)
|38
|15
|3
|Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021)
|22
|17
|3
|Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021)
|114
|54
|0
|Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021)
|20
|2
|0
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)
|154
|55
|39
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021)
|100
|64
|13
|Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)
|19
|18
|1
|Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)
|23
|19
|7
|Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)
|2
|6
|1
|Keene Center (2/17/2021)
|101
|38
|10
|Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021)
|4
|7
|1
|Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021)
|19
|6
|0
|Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)
|3
|6
|0
|Lafayette Center (2/6/2021)
|18
|11
|1
|Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021)
|7
|13
|1
|Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021)
|14
|8
|2
|Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021)
|19
|18
|2
|Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021)
|17
|16
|3
|Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020)
|93
|70
|10
|Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021)
|23
|13
|2
|Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021)
|36
|15
|0
|Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021)
|45
|51
|6
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)
|38
|16
|5
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021)
|12
|7
|0
|Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020)
|14
|28
|0
|Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021)
|9
|8
|0
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)
|49
|21
|9
|Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)
|4
|8
|1
|Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021)
|49
|28
|7
|NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021)
|26
|11
|0
|NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21)
|266
|75
|1
|NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021)
|93
|102
|36
|Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021)
|129
|30
|1
|Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020)
|44
|27
|11
|Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021)
|32
|2
|7
|Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020)
|48
|14
|8
|Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021)
|28
|13
|8
|Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)
|87
|29
|21
|Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021)
|94
|49
|22
|Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020)
|14
|9
|1
|Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021)
|1
|1
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)
|64
|23
|23
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)
|2
|9
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020)
|3
|5
|0
|Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021)
|5
|8
|0
|Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021)
|96
|79
|9
|Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021)
|3
|15
|0
|Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)
|11
|1
|0
|St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020)
|17
|16
|0
|St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021)
|37
|26
|15
|St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020)
|11
|11
|2
|St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020)
|31
|18
|9
|St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021)
|35
|15
|4
|Salem Woods (5/18/2020)
|23
|26
|10
|Salemhaven (7/9/2020)
|46
|15
|11
|Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021)
|20
|10
|0
|Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021)
|127
|14
|0
|Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020)
|30
|4
|2
|Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021)
|35
|12
|0
|Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021)
|123
|57
|3
|Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021)
|14
|13
|2
|Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)
|54
|45
|15
|Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021)
|23
|14
|2
|Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021)
|11
|6
|1
|Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021)
|21
|17
|3
|Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020)
|33
|24
|4
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|3/18
|3/19
|3/20
|3/21
|3/22
|3/23
|3/24
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|734
|646
|174
|0
|24
|411
|426
|345
|LabCorp
|565
|375
|463
|296
|426
|516
|556
|457
|Quest Diagnostics
|558
|508
|405
|426
|359
|396
|540
|456
|Mako Medical
|65
|53
|23
|9
|8
|556
|451
|166
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|447
|488
|276
|110
|134
|487
|274
|317
|NorDX Laboratory
|377
|269
|114
|83
|68
|479
|325
|245
|Broad Institute
|2,789
|5,319
|2,385
|615
|1,009
|5,270
|4,866
|3,179
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|481
|501
|292
|225
|361
|494
|650
|429
|Other Laboratory*
|687
|627
|250
|265
|387
|453
|583
|465
|University of New Hampshire**
|4,635
|2,703
|3,232
|150
|4,179
|3,473
|3,886
|3,180
|Total
|11,338
|11,489
|7,614
|2,179
|6,955
|12,535
|12,557
|9,238
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|3/18
|3/19
|3/20
|3/21
|3/22
|3/23
|3/24
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|10
|10
|7
|2
|2
|18
|9
|8
|Quest Diagnostics
|13
|21
|9
|2
|6
|12
|14
|11
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|10
|8
|5
|1
|5
|3
|0
|5
|NorDX Laboratory
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Other Laboratory*
|3
|10
|1
|2
|8
|1
|0
|4
|Total
|36
|49
|22
|7
|22
|34
|24
|28
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.
Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.