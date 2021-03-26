Congressional delegation announces nearly $4 million coming to Amoskeag Health, City of Manchester

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation announced that Manchester will be receiving nearly $4 million from the American Rescue Plan for community health efforts.

Amoskeag Health is receiving $3,218,500 and the City of Manchester is receiving $778,750 in the federal funding coming to New Hampshire, which totals $20,217,250 in all.

The funding is slated to help expand COVID-19 vaccination in the state and support operations.

“Vaccines are the key to ending this pandemic, reopening our schools and economy and returning a sense of normalcy back to our everyday lives,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). “This funding is a crucial investment that will put us one step closer to the goal of ensuring all Granite Staters are able to get vaccinated, while also supporting our community health centers on the frontlines. These funds are especially important for our rural communities and will provide a necessary boost in assistance, which they urgently need. Securing funding for vaccine distribution and administration was a top priority for me during negotiations of the American Rescue Plan and I’ll continue to fight in the Senate for the resources New Hampshire needs to respond to this crisis.”

“We passed into law the American Rescue Plan so that we could save lives by getting more vaccines into arms – and now we’re seeing this critical funding get directly to our communities,” said Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH). “Community health centers have always played a vital role in getting all Granite Staters the affordable health care that they need – especially in rural and underserved communities. More than $20 million to New Hampshire community health centers through the American Rescue Plan will make a truly big difference in their work to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and testing – as well as treatment – for the Granite Staters who most need it.”

“The best way for us to restart our economy, safely reopen our schools, and begin to return to normal is to get more shots in arms,” said Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH). “That is why passing the American Rescue Plan was so crucial for New Hampshire, and why I’m so pleased to help announce that Granite State community health centers will be receiving more than $20 million to expand COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state. I remain committed to ensuring that New Hampshire gets all the resources we need and that American Rescue Plan funds arrive as soon as possible.”