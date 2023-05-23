State Troopers seize meth, heroin and cash during Concord traffic stop

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 NH State Police Civics, Police & Fire 0

Drugs and cash seized by NH State Troopers during a May 23 traffic stop in Concord. Image/NH State Police – Troop D

CONCORD, NH – On May 23, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Troopers Myrdek and Zavala from the New Hampshire State Police Troop D barracks stopped a motor vehicle on Interstate 93 northbound in the city of Concord for a motor vehicle violation. 

During the course of the roadside investigation, a passenger was found to be carrying narcotics on his person.  The Troopers subsequently seized approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 75 grams of heroin and nearly $700 during the arrest.  

The subject is scheduled to appear at the Merrimack Superior Court. The driver and another passenger were also arrested and charged with narcotics-related offences and are scheduled to appear at the Merrimack  Superior Court as well.  

State Police did not immediately release the names of those arrested. No further information was provided.

 

