Survey says: NH residents ‘strongly support’ legalized recreational marijuana

DURHAM, NH – New Hampshire residents continue to strongly support the legalization of recreational marijuana use in the state – that, according to a recent Granite State Poll conducted by UNH Survey Center.

These ﬁndings are based on responses from 1,105 ﬁve Granite State Panel members who completed an online survey between May 18 and May 22, 2023.

Of those surveyed, 3-in-5 said they would support a “state control” model for legalizing marijuana in New Hampshire, an approach that Gov. Chris Sununu recently indicated he would support.

Marijuana Legalization

After the failure of a bill in the State Legislature, New Hampshire remains the only state in New England which does not allow the sale of marijuana for recreational use. Despite the unwillingness of the Legislature to pass a marijuana legalization bill, 72 percent of Granite Staters strongly (52%) or somewhat (20%) support legalizing marijuana for recreational use, 21% are somewhat (8%) or strongly (13%) opposed, 7% are neutral on the issue, and less than 1% are unsure.

When this question was ﬁrst asked to Granite State Poll respondents in 2013, New Hampshire residents were evenly divided with 49% in support of legalizing marijuana for recreational use and 45% opposed. More than two-thirds of Granite Staters have supported legalization of marijuana for recreational use since 2017.

Large majorities of self-described socialists (99%), progressives (95%), liberals (93%), and libertarians (83%) support legalizing marijuana for recreational use, while 60% of moderates and only 49% of conservatives support such an action.

You can review the full survey results below.