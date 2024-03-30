March 30 Pizza Madness Update

Hello Manchester!

Welcome to the Championship round of the Manchester Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament: our quest to find Queen City’s favorite pizza as propelled by your votes.

Here’s an update, you can find the Championship round ballot here.

Polls for this round close at midnight Thursday, April 4. We will announce the winners on Friday, April 5.

Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

Finals – update as of 9:30 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2024



Fotia’s: 635 vs. Pizza Man – East Industrial Park Drive: 351

