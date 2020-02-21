Several treated after crash involving 2 fire trucks

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident in the area of Maple and Bridge streets in which two fire trucks were involved.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., two Manchester fire trucks responding to a call collided. A pickup truck was also involved in the accident. Injuries were reported and nine people have gone to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The investigation is in its beginning stages and a cause has not been determined, police said.

There are several road closures to include Maple Street at Lowell Street, east and westbound on Bridge Street, and Bridge Street at Malvern and Beech streets. Expect traffic delays and use an alternate route if possible.