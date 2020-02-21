Collision sends oil delivery truck into house off Mammoth Road

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are investigating an accident involving an oil truck and a car.

The accident happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, it appears the car was heading north on South Mammoth Road and an oil truck was traveling south. For an unknown reason, the two collided and the impact sent the truck into the back of a house at 20 Old Orchard Way.

Both vehicles had just one occupant, a woman in the car and a man in the truck. Both were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. Injuries are unknown at this time.

No one was home at the time of the crash at 20 Old Orchard Way. The homeowner has been notified.

Mammoth Road was closed between Ashley and Bodwell roads.

NH State Police Troop G is also on scene to assist. There were no obvious leaks coming from the oil truck.