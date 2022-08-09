Sept. 24: Birds of A Feather Avicultural Society 33rd Annual Exotic Bird Show and expo

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

HOOKSETT, NH – Birds of A Feather Avicultural Society presents its 33rd Annual Exotic Bird Show plus its 22nd Annual Exotic Bird Expo plus a Bird Mart Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the NH State Grange Building, 10 Riverside St., Hooksett.

All events open to the public 9 a.m.—3 p.m. (come early for the best mart selection as some vendors sell out).

Free Admission

Visit www.BOAF.com for the latest event information

Check our Facebook page www.Facebook.com/groups/BOAFNewEngland

Vendor Tables are Available — print the vendor information flyer at www.BOAF.com