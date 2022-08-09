3 people displaced by fire at Second Street apartment building

MANCHESTER, NH – Just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 Manchester Fire crews were dispatched to 264 Second St. for a report of smoke in the building. No injuries were reported, but three people were displaced, fire officials said.

Responding Resources: E2, E11, E6, E7, E9, T6, T1, R1, CAR-1, ALS-1, PIC-1

Upon arrival, Engine 2 reported smoke coming from the six-unit, residential building. A line was deployed through the front door and the fire was located in a first-floor apartment on the building’s south side.

The flames were quickly extinguished. Three lines in all were deployed as salvage and overhaul operations were carried out. The entire building was ventilated using electric fans and tenants were allowed to re-enter their apartments, with the exception of the unit involved in the fire.

Three people were displaced.

Damage to the building is initially estimated at $25,000. The cause is under investigation at this time. There are no reports of injury to occupants or fire service personnel.