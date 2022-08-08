Catholic Medical Center Promotes Soucy, Names New Board Members

Manchester, NH – Tim Soucy, CMC’s Executive Director of Community Health & Mission, has been named to the newly created position, Vice President of Mission Integration. In this role, Soucy will focus on growing and strengthening the services and opportunities that underscore CMC’s Catholic mission to “carry out Christ’s healing ministry by offering health, healing and hope to every individual who seeks our care.”

“Tim has been a tremendous asset to our mission-focused services since he joined CMC in 2018,” said CMC President & CEO Alex Walker. “Many of the nation’s leading Catholic hospitals have a VP of Mission Integration. It makes sense for CMC to do the same as we seek to fulfill our vision of being the very best Catholic hospital in America.”

“I look forward to enhancing our Catholic identity and building upon the important mission-based activities within our organization and the community,” said Soucy who was previously the Director of the City of Manchester Health Department. Since joining CMC he has overseen Community Health Services, the Poisson Dental Center, the Office of Catholic Identity, Health Care for the Homeless, and The Doorway of Greater Manchester.

CMC also recently welcomed six new members to its Board of Trustees:

Kristy Merrill, President of the New Hampshire Bankers Association

Robert Gossett, owner of Gossett Consulting and past VP & Director at River Stone

Grace Tung, healthcare administrator, fitness entrepreneur and co-chair of CMC’s Patient & Family Advisory Council

William Furlong, Chief Financial Officer of St. Anselm College

Roger Jean, retired financial services executive and philanthropist

Rev. Msgr. Anthony Frontiero S.T.D., pastor of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Windham

In addition, the Board approved a slate of officers:

Chair Timothy Riley, Partner & CEO/President at Harbor Group

Vice Chair Pamela Diamantis, Principal at Curbstone Financial Management Corporation

Treasurer Marie McKay, Managing Principal at Bigelow & Company

Secretary Matt Kfoury, Vice President at K4E Company

Immediate Past Chair John Cronin, Esq., Founder of Cronin, Bisson & Zalinsky, P.C.

“I’m excited to welcome these Trustees and am looking forward to working with them and the rest of our Board,” said Walker. “CMC is fortunate to have such a diverse array of skills, impressive talents, and unique perspectives to help guide us into the next exciting chapter of our future.”