Sept. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 44 new positive results with 7 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, September 13, 2020, DHHS announced 44 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,696 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49 percent being female and 51 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (14), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Strafford (4), Belknap (3), Merrimack (2), Cheshire (1), Coos (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 721 (9 percent) of 7,696 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 13, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,696 Recovered 6,953 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 436 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 307 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 721 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 7 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 230,542 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,419 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 44,068 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 958 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,950

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 9/11 9/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 483 696 803 895 831 856 598 737 LabCorp 667 39 729 636 935 647 424 582 Quest Diagnostics 1,515 828 458 517 787 1,050 520 811 Mako Medical 0 0 1 0 31 6 2 6 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 315 196 536 771 724 771 700 573 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 151 197 214 327 355 366 366 282 Other Laboratory* 183 92 75 124 145 123 78 117 Total 3,314 2,048 2,816 3,270 3,808 3,819 2,688 3,109 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 9/11 9/12 Daily Average LabCorp 0 0 0 13 9 3 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 3 2 44 51 18 50 14 26 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 0 9 6 7 8 2 5 Other Laboratory* 0 0 14 8 3 11 2 5 Total 3 2 67 78 37 72 18 40

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.