Body of missing Methuen fisherman recovered from Lake Massabesic

AUBURN, NH – The body of a fisherman from Methuen, Mass., was pulled from Lake Massabesic Sunday after an extensive search by NH Fish & Game that began Friday.

Joseph Moreau, 83, was reported missing by his family on Sept 11. Moreau had launched his canoe from Clair’s Landing for a solo fishing trip. When he did not return home his family contacted local authorities, who began searching the lake.

Auburn Police and Fire, NH Fish and Game, Auburn Watershed Police, NH State Police- Troop A and Marine Patrol responded to the call. His canoe was found upright and intact with all its gear. The search was suspended at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning until sunrise. Multiple crews assembled the next day to continue the search in the water as well as shorelines and wooded areas, using off-road vehicles.

On September 13 members of the NH Fish and Game dive team located and recovered Moreau’s body in Lake Massabesic. His body was transported to Concord Hospital for an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who may have further information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Officer Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-293-2037 or by email at Nicholas.haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.