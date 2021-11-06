Saturday’s weather: Walking on sunshine, with a high of 53

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly High 53 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: (Put clocks back 1 hour) Clear & cold Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun & not as cold High 55 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Mostly sunny & milder High 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Monday night: Mainly clear Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 61 Winds: WNW 5-10mph Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy Low 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds High 58 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

High pressure dominates through midweek with dry weather. The next chance for any significant storm system holding off until next weekend.

What is the Polar Vortex?

The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth’s poles. It ALWAYS exists near the poles, but weakens in summer and strengthens in winter. The term “vortex” refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air near the Poles. Many times during winter in the northern hemisphere, the polar vortex will expand, sending cold air southward with the jet stream (see picture above). This occurs fairly regularly during wintertime and is often associated with large outbreaks of Arctic air in the United States. The one that occurred January 2014 is similar to many other cold outbreaks that have occurred in the past, including several notable colder outbreaks in 1977, 1982, 1985 and 1989.

Forecast for the White Mountains Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today : Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.