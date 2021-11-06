Saturday’s weather: Walking on sunshine, with a high of 53

Saturday’s Weather
Very nice late fall weekend headed our way with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 6 – Nov. 10
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
High pressure dominates through midweek with dry weather. The next chance for any significant storm system holding off until next weekend.
Winter Weather Preparedness Week What is the Polar Vortex?
The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth’s poles. It ALWAYS exists near the poles, but weakens in summer and strengthens in winter. The term “vortex” refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air near the Poles. Many times during winter in the northern hemisphere, the polar vortex will expand, sending cold air southward with the jet stream (see picture above). This occurs fairly regularly during wintertime and is often associated with large outbreaks of Arctic air in the United States. The one that occurred January 2014 is similar to many other cold outbreaks that have occurred in the past, including several notable colder outbreaks in 1977, 1982, 1985 and 1989.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!