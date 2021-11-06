Trinity successfully defends state championship

LACONIA – If revenge is a dish best served cold, Eamon Lapalme and his senior teammates waited four years.

And the temperature? Mid 30s.

Indeed, Lapalme helped lift the Trinity High School boys soccer team to a second-straight championship following 100 minutes of back-and-forth play in regulation and overtime in near-freezing temperatures to take the 2-1 (2-0) win following a penalty-kick shootout over Campbell High School of Litchfield Friday night at Laconia’s Bank of New Hampshire Stadium.

“They did it too us four years ago when I was a freshman, so to do it to them (tonight) was kind of sweet revenge,” said Lapalme, referring to Campbell’s 1-0 win over Trinity in PKs in the 2018 state championship game.

Lapalme, now the Pioneers’ team captain, scored the first of Trinity’s two penalty kick goals, with classmate Conor Bosworth notching the decisive second goal in PKs.

And standout goalie Sam Reine, who carried the team through four tightly-contested playoff games, saved three shots in the shootout, along with several pivotal stops during the game to boost Trinity to another title.

“That’s what every goalie dreams of, saving the final PK (to win a championship),” said Reine. “It’s an amazing feeling. I’m still shaking.”

Reine, a German exchange student, joined the team a few games into the regular season and provided an instant spark to a team that began it’s title defense stumbling to a 4-3 record out of the gate.

“He was a (heck) of a gift,” said Lapalme of his keeper. “He came out of nowhere and was the hero of the team.”

“He won some big games for us, made some big saves and was really the difference, especially tonight,” said first-year Derryfield head coach Phil Tuttle.

Trinity appeared to have the game secured during regulation, scoring the go-ahead goal on a low-liner from Austin Pepin that found the back corner of the ne less than three minutes into the second half. But with a little more than 5 minutes remaining in the contest, Campbell senior standout Ryan Latsha got a throw-in deep in Trinity territory and took advantage, heaving the ball toward the net where Reine made the save in traffic. The ball hit the ground and found its way into the net in the the ensuing tussle for the ball to knot the score at 1-1.

Campbell kept the pressure on for the rest of the half and then Trinity regained momentum and carried possession for the majority of the two overtimes, but neither team could bury the game-winner despite several quality opportunities by both sided.

But in PKs, Trinity exhibited its trademark winning edge to successfully defend its D-III crown.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” said Campbell head coach Brian Henderson. “We went down and I’m super proud of my boys for crawling back. It’s not easy in a game like this and they worked, they fought, they climbed back in, and the bitter part of this is that its PKs, it’s not an actually play, so it’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Of course, winning tight games is nothing new for the Pioneers. After edging 12th-seed Raymond, 2-1, in double overtime in the first round, Trinity traveled to fourth-ranked Conant and won, 2-1, on penalty kicks. Then Monday night, in the state semifinals, it was Lapalme who buried the game-winner in overtime to knock out undefeated top-seed Gilford, 2-1.

But after the cool start to the season, even Lapalme admitted that not many people would have predicted Trinity’s successful title defense.

“We definitely weren’t suppose to be here,” said Lapalme.

Tuttle agreed, but credited Lapalme and junior co-captain Nathan Shipman with sparking the team’s success down the stretch and into the playoffs.

“The last 12 games we went 11-0-1 and I’d give those two guys a ton of credit for that,” he said. “They’re the ones who really got behind the team and said, ‘hey, 4-3 isn’t good enough for this school, we’ve got to do better,’ and the guys responded to them, and they really came through. They scored big goals and were just the rallying cry behind everything we were doing.”

Also contributing for the Pioneers this season were seniors Bosworth, Pepin, Griffin Tomko, Matt Miclette, Tom Soluto, Santi Esquivel and Matt Beausoliel; juniors Santi Avendano, Jonah Voveris, Quinn Booth, Mathew Niemaszyk, Antonio Giovagnoli and Fitzgerald Aristor; sophopmores Ian Schamel, Tyler Bike, Evan Pearson and Drew Overy; and freshmen Owens Aristor and Sonny Dubuque.

