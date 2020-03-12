Saint Anselm triples up Georgian Court on Wednesday

LAKEWOOD, N.J. – Saint Anselm men’s lacrosse improved to 3-0 with a 15-6 win over Georgian Court on Wednesday.

Sean Tomaszewski (Arlington, Mass.) led the Hawks with four goals. Matt Ward (Shrewsbury, Mass.), Griffin Shoemaker (Shirley, Mass.), Ryan Richards and Jack Robinson also contributed two goals, with Ward adding two assists as well.

Craig Yannone (Lynnfield, Mass.) won 20 of his 23 face-off attempts, coming just short of the program’s single-game ground ball record with 14.

The Hawks opened up a six-goal lead with 7:19 to go in the first half as Tomaszewski had three in that span for the Hawks, carrying a 6-1 advantage into halftime.

Georgian Court halved the Hawks lead shortly into the fourth quarter, but Saint Anselm still enjoyed an 8-4 advantage. The Hawks put the game out of reach with the game’s next five goals, pushing their lead to nine goals through the end of regulation time.

The Hawks led Georgian Court in shots (67-34), ground balls (70-46) and face-offs won (20-4).

Next up is LeMoyne, coming to the hilltop on Saturday at noon.