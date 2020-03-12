Fisher Cats postpone opening day following MLB announcement of altered schedule due to COVID-19

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats , Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have released the following statement due to mounting concerns over coronavirus:

The safety and security of fans, employees and personnel is our top priority, and the Fisher Cats will continue to follow the guidance of Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, as well as local, state, and federal officials.

We hope to have more information on the start of the 2020 season as soon as possible.”