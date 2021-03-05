Retired Easterseals NH executive Larry Gammon joins Friends of NH Drug Courts 

CONCORD, NH – The Friends of New Hampshire Drug Courts today announced that former long-time Easterseals NH president and CEO Larry J. Gammon joined the Friends board of directors.

The Friends of NH Drug Courts is a statewide charitable organization that supports participants of drug courts throughout New Hampshire.

“Larry Gammon is an outstanding leader in the nonprofit sector. He will bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and relationships to help the Friends of NH Drug Courts realize its mission of assisting drug court participants throughout the Granite State,” said Ovide Lamontagne, a Manchester attorney and president of the Friends board of directors.

Gammon retired from Easterseals NH in late 2019 after 49 years of service, the last 31 of which he spent as its CEO. He was recognized multiple times for his leadership of the non-profit organization.

“I’m personally committed to helping those who suffer from substance use disorder. I see service on the Friends board as a way to do this,” said Gammon, who describes his 38 years in recovery from alcohol as his “number one achievement.”

Under Gammon’s leadership, Easterseals NH was recognized twice as Non-Profit of the Decade by Business NH Magazine. The magazine also named Gammon as Business Leader of the Year in 2015. The Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire honored him with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

The Friends of New Hampshire Drug Courts is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that provides financial and educational support to participants of drug courts, an alternative sentencing program operating in 10 New Hampshire Superior Courts. Drug courts are located in Brentwood, Concord, Dover, Keene, Laconia, Lancaster, Manchester, Nashua, North Haverhill and Ossipee. For more information about the Friends, please visit www.friendsofnhdrugcourts.org.