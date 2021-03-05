Weather: Winter wanes with warmer week wending

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

Today will be the coldest day of the next five days. Mostly cloudy with winds today making it feel like it’s in the lower teens. If your heading out tonight the wind will add an extra chill to the air.

Weather Outlook, March 4 – March 8

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, and colder High 29 (feel like 13) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 15 (feel like 4) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph Saturday: Mostly Sunny & cold High 33 (feel like the teens) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph Saturday night: Clear Low 16 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Cold sunshine & not as windy High 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Clear Low 16 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly sunny & milder High 41 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 27 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 55 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Next Tuesday and Wednesday it will warm into the 50s. It could hit 60 on Thursday! Fun Fact The latest in a string of powerful earthquakes shook part of the southwestern Pacific on Friday morning, local time, leading to far-reaching tsunami concerns. The magnitude 8.1 earthquake occurred at 8:28 a.m. NZST Friday, or 2:38 p.m. EST Thursday, according to the USGS. The epicenter was located well northeast of New Zealand, but the shaking was felt on part of the country and nearby islands in the region. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .