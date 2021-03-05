Search on for man last seen riding ATV in Goffstown

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

GOFFSTOWN, NH – NH Fish and Game conservation officers are conducting a search for a man reported missing while our riding his ATV Thursday night.

Goffstown police received a call late March 4 from a person indicating an adult male had not returned from riding his four-wheel ATV. The person was last seen riding at around 4 p.m. and at 9 p.m. had not returned.

Goffstown police organized a search of the area the rider had been seen in and were unable to locate him.

Friday morning NH Fish and Game was notified of an open area of water on the Piscataquog River, potentially with indication the ATV had gone into the water.

NH Fish and Game are currently working with Goffstown police using a NH Fish and Game Airboat, NH Fish and Game dive team, and ATVs searching the area.

Relatives of the man were on the scene as conservation officers continued their search.

We’ll update this story as soon as there’s more information.