Republican candidates gather to praise young volunteers

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks joined with U.S. Senate Candidate Corky Messner and Congressional Candidate Matt Mowers at the Hilton Garden Inn to talk with assembled youth volunteers.

Messner called the assembled volunteers the future of the Republican Party and the leaders of the country. He also asked the crowd to reach out to other young people.

“Being a leader takes hard work. I know many of your peers think differently than you,” he said. “Talk to them. Help them understand. They will listen. They will learn. The more you talk to them, the more they will embrace conservative values.”

Mowers also indicated that the group of young volunteers were a key part of Republican campaigns in New Hampshire, noting that Republican volunteers have knocked on over 40,000 doors in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

“These are leaders now just for the future, but for right now in their communities. I think (this event) really shows the enthusiasm the younger voters have for our message; whether it’s the idea that people should be in charge of their own destiny, that they can make something of themselves, that they can achieve their piece of the American dream,” said Mowers. “Because what you have right now is a lot of students who are either in high school or college that are looking toward the future. They are a forward-looking group of people and volunteers. They’re not just seeing where America’s been, but where we can go.”

Mowers added that he tax-free payoffs of student debt should be considered and also believes the cost of college could be lowered for students by holding college administrations accountable in terms of their expenses.

Tyler Cullen, Chairman of the Saint Anselm College Republicans, believes that limiting government intervention to allow greater competition is the key for lowering college tuition costs, also supporting for for-profit colleges. However, when he talks to people his age, he believes the economy is the key issue and he believes that young Republicans can make a difference this fall.

“I think everybody is energized. I think all the young people are understanding more and more important. I think they’re starting to see our side,” said Cullen. I think if there’s one thing that Democrats are good at, it’s raising the stakes of an election. We have a lot at stake here, and we’re going to get the president re-elected.”