New Pulaski Park basketball court christened

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, City Hall, Government 0

Mayor Craig takes a free throw at Pulaski Park on Aug. 12, 2020. Credit/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and other local dignitaries gathered at Pulaski Park on Wednesday to cut the ribbon on a newly renovated basketball court.

The court was the final project on a $75,000 Major Emphasis Grant by the Kiwanis Club of Manchester in 2018 that also included improvements to Sweeney Park, Rock Rimmon Park and Derryfield Park.

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting marked the final piece to a whole-scale renovation of Pulaski Park over the past year. Last fall, the General Pulaski monument and decorative fencing were restored through city funds and donations. New benches, flowers and light poles have also been installed over the past year.

“It’s great to be here on this renovated court,” said Craig. “I can’t thank the Kiwanis Club enough for everything they’ve done as well as the Parks and Rec Department. It’s truly been a public-private partnership and we’ve been able to bring an area that has been ignored for many years back to life and give our youth a place to be.”

