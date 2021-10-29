Reminder: Costume up and head downtown – Halloween at City Hall set for Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

MANCHESTER NH – The city’s fourth annual ‘Halloween at City Hall/Elm Street Trick-or-Treat is happening Friday Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Similar to last year, this event will also include ‘Downtown Trick-or-Treat,’ with trick-or-treaters encouraged to visit downtown participating businesses for a Halloween treat.

For two hours, students, parents, and children are invited to come downtown and get a free book from the Bookmobile, meet Mayor Craig and grab Halloween treats from participating downtown businesses.

“I’m excited to again offer a fun, and safe way for kids and families to trick-or-treat downtown this year,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Every year I look forward to seeing families enjoying downtown, walking around, shopping and visiting our restaurants. I hope to see folks out again this year to celebrate Halloween a couple days early!”

Halloween at City Hall will take place outside in City Hall Plaza. Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating is scheduled in the City of Manchester for Sunday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m.