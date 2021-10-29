Reminder: Costume up and head downtown – Halloween at City Hall set for Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Friday, October 29, 2021Office of Mayor Joyce CraigAround Town0

2018’s Halloween at City Hall was a hit with the kiddos – free books and candy for all. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER NH – The city’s fourth annual ‘Halloween at City Hall/Elm Street Trick-or-Treat is happening Friday Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Similar to last year, this event will also include ‘Downtown Trick-or-Treat,’ with trick-or-treaters encouraged to visit downtown participating businesses for a Halloween treat.

For two hours, students, parents, and children are invited to come downtown and get a free book from the Bookmobile, meet Mayor Craig and grab Halloween treats from participating downtown businesses.

“I’m excited to again offer a fun, and safe way for kids and families to trick-or-treat downtown this year,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Every year I look forward to seeing families enjoying downtown, walking around, shopping and visiting our restaurants. I hope to see folks out again this year to celebrate Halloween a couple days early!”

Halloween at City Hall will take place outside in City Hall Plaza. Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating is scheduled in the City of Manchester for Sunday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m.

    • 900 Degrees, 50 Dow St.
    • Adored Wifi, 850 Elm St
    • Bookery Manchester, 844 Elm St
    • Bookmobile, 1 City Hall Plaza
    • Ben & Jerry’s, 940 El
    • Blush Beauty Boutique & Spa, 1361 Elm
    • Bonfire Country Bar, 950 Elm
    • Creative Framing Solutions, 86 Hanover
    • Diz’s Cafe, 860 Elm
    • Double Midnight Comics, 850 Elm
    • Evision Eyecare, 1093 Elm
    • Factory on Willow, 844 Elm
    • Framer’s Market, 1301 Elm
    • Granite State Candy Shoppe, 832 Elm
    • Lilac + Finch, 1361 Elm
    • New Hampshire Fisher Cats
    • Office of Congressman Chris Pappas, 889 Elm St
    • Office of Mayor Joyce Craig, 1 City Hall Plaza
    • Soul and Shadow, 20 Hanover St
    • Terracotta Room, 1361 Elm
    • UNH Manchester, 940 Elm
    • Wild Orchid Bakery, 836 Elm
    • YMCA, 30 Mechanic St