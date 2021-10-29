Oct. 29-31: Where to catch live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in InkLink’s community calendar.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th

Chris Perkins / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Trent & Jake / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Boneshakers / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

The Black Charade / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30th

Bradley Copper Kettle & Friends / Millyard Brewery (Nashua) / 3pm

Justin Jordan / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Andrew Geano / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Maven Jamz / South Side Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Crave / The Bar (Hudson) / 8pm

Rob & Jodee / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Horizon / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 9pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31st

Brunch with Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Clint & Jordan / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 1pm

Bob Pratte & Steve Roberge / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

Weekly Blues Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

Max Sullivan / Gas Light (Portsmouth) / 7:30pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

Oct. 30 – Nightmare on Elm Street

An informal pub crawl situation for “boos and booze” with several participating businesses, including Halloween costume contests and more. Click here for more info.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

MAMMA MIA / October 15-November 14 (Mainstage)

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

THE NUTCRACKER / November 19-21

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / November 26-December 22

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

ALL TOGETHER NOW / November 12-13

Join us Friday, November 12th and Saturday, November 13th for our 16th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser. All Together Now! is a global celebration of local theatre. Come enjoy performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Silent Auctions, and Raffles – all to benefit future arts and music opportunities for the community. Click here for more info and buy a Scratch-a-Palooza raffle ticket.

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS / November 19-21

Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job. The job he’s been waiting for—marketing executive—would take him away from his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. He tells them. The news doesn’t sit so well. Thus begins a series of scheme to keep Nick around. How could he betray his family’s love to move to Seattle, for a job, wonder his grandparents? Well, Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best, and that includes bringing to dinner the lovely—and single—Caitlin O’Hare as bait…we won’t give the ending away here.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY with BRAD MASTRANGELO / OCTOBER 29th at 7:30pm

What started as a dare by a group of friends in 1990 has turned into a pretty successful stand-up comedy career? Brad’s “street smart” brand of comedy has been making fans laugh all over the globe. From his hometown of Boston to California and every place in between, Brad’s show hits home with everyone. His real-life stories make crowds think they must have grown up with this guy because they can usually relate to everything he talks about.

Featured EVENTS:

COMEDY: The Laugh Attic / Every Thursday at 9 pm / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester)

OPEN MIC: Jonny Open Mic / Every Monday 9 pm-1 am at Central Ale House (Manchester)

HALLOWEEN MOVIES: October 28-31

River Theatres (Concord) www.redriver-theatres.org



Check the website for titles and show times.

KID’S TRICK OR TREAT / October 29 from 3-5 pm

Come to Manchester City Hall and meet Mayor Craig and get a free book from the library’s Bookmobile. Participating local businesses will also have goodies to hand out during downtown trick-or-treat at that same time. www.manchesternh.gov for details



THEATRE: Friends! A Musical Parody / October 31st at 2 pm

Bank of NH Stage / https://ccanh.com/show/friends-the-musical-parody/ FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.



MUSIC: Pianist Adam Swanson / November 3rd at 7:30 pm (FREE SHOW)

Part of the Walker Lecture Series at the Concord City Auditiorium Adam Swanson is one of the world’s foremost performers of vintage American popular music, including ragtime, early jazz, the Great American Songbook, and more.



Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8am).