Recent MCC grad and incoming UNH Manchester student selected for biotechnology research program

CONCORD, N.H. – Manchester Community College associate’s degree graduate Gwendolyn Tupman has been selected for the NH BioMade Research Training program.

Tupman, a Pembroke native and incoming UNH Manchester student, will be working with Linqing Li, assistant professor of chemical engineering at UNH on the “Developing a Vascularized 3D Tumor Model to Screen Drugs for Cancer Treatment” project. Her degree from Manchester Community College was in life sciences, she will study biotechnology at UNH Manchester in the fall.

She joins three other recent graduates from the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) in being selected for the program, which will provide $600 per week to the graduates to work with a faculty mentor on bio-manufacturing subjects.

“These are particularly powerful experiences for recent CCSNH graduates, boosting their scientific skills and knowledge in the summer just prior to transfer,” said Dr. Leslie Barber, GBCC professor of biological science and CCSNH faculty fellow. “By choosing a research experience at the institution they plan to attend, students can also build connections with faculty and other students. Time and time again, we have seen how these prior connections ease the transfer experience and contribute to later student success. But whether transferring or returning to CCSNH to complete their degree, all of our participants benefit from the boost of confidence and insight that comes from this experience with professional scientific research.”

NH BioMade is funded through the National Science Foundation’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR).