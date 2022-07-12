SOAPBOX: Extremist Flag Featured on Merrimack GOP’s Parade Float on July 4th

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s Your Turn.

Recently I spent an hour or two canvassing in Merrimack — yes, both Democrats and Republicans have started canvassing already. The first house at which I had a conversation was with a Republican (I am a Democrat) and it was a lovely experience. We awkwardly acknowledged our party differences, agreed on our concern over the economy, and respectfully had a brief discussion about our perspective regarding reproductive rights. He promised to read the flyers I offered. Best of all, he offered the observation that if more people could have the open/respectful type of conversation we had just had, the country would be in much better shape. I left his front porch feeling optimistic and energized.

Merrimack’s July 4th parade was a few days later, and my optimism not only faded but was replaced by dread upon seeing the Merrimack Republican Town Committee float. Why? Because the Republican float illustrated how far right the Republican leaders and representatives in town are. Look at the photo below of the Merrimack Republican Town Committee float. The American flag is not positioned in its place of honor, which is in the center and higher than other flags. (U.S. Code, Title 4, Chapter 1, section 7e.(e). Wasn’t there a veteran available to help the Republican town committee?

What flag did get the place of honor? The flag of the Three Percenters (3 Percenters, 3%ers and III%ers). According to Wikipedia, the Three Percenters are an American and Canadian far-right and Libertarian anti-government militia. The group advocates resistance to the U.S. federal government and was well represented during the January 6th insurrection (second photo below). Other flags on the Republican float are also associated with far-right extremists.

What direction are Republicans in Merrimack going? Is it the far-right of our current Republican representatives or the respectful balance of the Republican homeowner I met while canvassing?

Patricia Teden

Chair of Merrimack Town Democratic Committee