Crystal Lake public beach closed due to elevated E.coli levels

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced today that the public beach at Crystal Lake is closed to swimming due to elevated levels of E.coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in water samples taken on Monday, July 11, 2022.

The Health Department will be re-sampling the area on Tuesday, July 12 and results from those samples are expected on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Once E. coli levels are found to be acceptable, the public beach will be re-opened for swimming. The Department will issue a press release when the new results are available.

Weekly water sample results are available at:

http://www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/Health/Services/Water-Quality