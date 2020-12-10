Police seek public’s help in finding catalytic converter thieves

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Department is investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts that have occurred in the city since mid-October. There have been at least 22 reported thefts.

The catalytic converters have been taken from vehicles in various business parking lots, as well as the JFK Memorial Coliseum and West Side Ice Arena where people had parked their cars during the snow emergency on December 5.

Manchester Police are actively investigating and looking for surveillance video. On November 23, 2020, at approximately 7:15 a.m., a camera captured two people on bicycles near Alex Sepulveda Auto at 160 S. Beech St. A catalytic converter was stolen from one of the vehicles in the lot and police are looking to identify the two people.

These cases are active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding these thefts or knows who the people in the photos are, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.