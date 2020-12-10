Dec. 14: Tenants’ rights session on code enforcement, filing a complaint, and updates on housing relief and eviction protection

MANCHESTER, NH – Are you facing eviction? Are you having a difficult time getting your landlord to make necessary repairs to your rental unit?

The Tenants’ Rights Series offered by Granite State Organizing Project, Manchester Housing Alliance, and NH Legal Assistance continues on Monday, December 14 at 6 p.m. with its seventh presentation: Code Enforcement, Filing a Complaint, and updates on housing relief and eviction protection.

Participants in this online event will learn the most effective ways for tenants to get a landlord to fix problems in their buildings and the landlord’s responsibilities when making repairs. There will also be a presentation on how to file a complaint with the Manchester building department.

People who are concerned about potential evictions should also attend in order to learn what their rights are and how to access COVID relief funds in order to stay in their homes. There will be an update on the current status of the eviction moratoriums and the CARES Act Housing Relief Fund.

The event is free. All are welcome. Please register here to get the details for this Zoom call.

https://tinyurl.com/TR201214