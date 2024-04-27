IWNH Spring Event Faith and Flowers May 9: Enrich Your Soul

MANCHESTER, NH – Interfaith Women of NH is excited to offer a Spring event entitled Faith and Flowers: Enrich Your Soul. To be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at Temple Adath Yeshurun. Our program presenters will share how flowers reflect or represent aspects of each particular faith and how flowers contribute to the expression of faith, understanding how the presence, or absence of flowers may be of significance.

Our keynote speaker is Erica Jeanes, owner and florist of the Bee Joyful Farm, a microflower farm in Candia. Erica is a Flower Farmer, an artist/ artisan, public speaker, and mother of five wonderful people. The first gardens were established in 1999. The garden beds are planted with a variety of striking flowers, with offerings changing each year as Erica explores her love of plants and indulges her green thumb. Erica will share her story of how following the death of her mother, creating her flower farm for all to enjoy helped heal her soul.

Simone Ali is a young Muslim woman who attends Goffstown High School. Among other things, Simone has been active in Young Organizers United (Y.O.U.) This group of smart, enthusiastic, and committed young people is part of Granite State Organizing Project, a social justice organization.

Reverend Laura Biddle is the minister of Brookside Church, United Church of Christ in Manchester NH. She recently celebrated her 30th year of ordained ministry which began with women in prison in Framingham, MA. She has been serving in Mass. churches since 1998 including Newburyport, Salem, Andover, Boxford, Weston, and Nahant. Brookside is her first Call in New Hampshire. She also is a trained grief counselor. For many years, she served as a Spiritual Advisor with military families grieving suicide. Rev. Laura has three married children and three grandchildren living near her.

Rabbi Beth D. Davidson is the spiritual leader of Temple Adath Yeshurun, a reformed Jewish community that has been part of Manchester’s history for nearly 140 years. Rabbi Beth came to TAY in 2005. She has been active in interfaith programs over many years in New York, Tennessee and New Hampshire and has contributed articles to publications produced by such groups as the National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ). In addition to her commitments within the Jewish Community, Rabbi Davidson is currently the President of the Greater Manchester Clergy Association, and a lecturer for OLLI, a local organization dedicated to ongoing adult learning. Though living amidst the Red Sox nation, she is still a devoted NY Mets, NY Giants, and NY Jets fan; Rabbi Beth has however, developed a firm attachment to the Manchester Fisher Cats.

This event will be provided on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Temple Adath Yeshurun, 152 Prospect Street, Manchester.

Program starts 6:30 p.m. check-in begins at 6 p.m.

Please RSVP to interfaithwomennh@gmail.com or call 603-233-7760

Visit us online at: interfaithwomennh.org