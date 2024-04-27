Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with summery warm-up, high of 73

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.