Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with summery warm-up, high of 73

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today will have a summer feel with some clouds with highs in the lower 70s.

5-Day Outlook, April 28-May 2

Today: The feel of summer with some clouds. High 73 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds & mild. Low 56 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Warm with some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 48 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy & cooler with an afternoon thundershower. High 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some showers and mild. Low 47 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday (May 1st): Some sun. High 58 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds. Low 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Warmer some morning clouds with afternoon sun. High 72 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Reminder

Despite temperatures in the low to mid-70s the next couple of days, don’t forget the potential danger of the still very cold lake temperatures.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend in May will be dry and sunny with highs in the 60s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

