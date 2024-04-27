Fisher Cats fall in extras

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-11) dropped a 5-3 contest in 10 innings to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-9) on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium. Binghamton got three runs across in the top of the 10th, while New Hampshire scored one.

New Hampshire starter Adam Macko went 5 1/3 innings, a new season high, and allowed two runs with five strikeouts. Binghamton reliever Wilkin Ramos (W, 1-0) struck out three batters in the eighth and ninth combined and didn’t allow a hit or run in his 1 2/3 innings.

New Hampshire bullpen arms Trevor Clifton, Adrian Hernandez and Jimmy Burnette combined to toss three scoreless innings.

Binghamton center fielder Matt Rudick knocked his second home run in as many games in the top of the third inning to begin the game’s scoring.

The Cats got their first run in the sixth, as center fielder Garrett Spain belted his team-leading fifth home run to left field. Spain’s second opposite-field home run, a 346-footer towards the Samuel Adams Brewhouse, made it 2-1.

Trailing by the same score in the bottom of the eighth, the Fisher Cats mounted a charge to tie the game, as second baseman Miguel Hiraldo and shortstop Josh Kasevich smacked back-to-back singles. Left fielder Gabby Martinez brought in Hiraldo with a ground ball to second to even the score at 2-2.

In the 10th, Rumble Ponies second baseman Rowdey Jordan singled in the go-ahead run off New Hampshire reliever Abdiel Mendoza (L, 2-1); two others scored on a throwing error on the next play. Fisher Cats third baseman Riley Tirotta began the bottom of the 10th on second base, and Kasevich doubled him in to make it 5-3.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies play game five of six on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. from Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire sends righty starter C.J. Van Eyk (1-0, 8.00 ERA) to the hill, while Binghamton counters with RHP Cameron Foster (1-0, 5.40 ERA).