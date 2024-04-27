NH Gay Men’s Chorus Spring Concert Series kicks off May 4

Join the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus (NHGMC) as they perform their exciting spring concert series, Putting It All Together, in Nashua, Manchester, Stratham, and Concord this May.

To purchase tickets, please visit our NHGMC website ticket page or our Eventbrite page.

We strongly advise advance ticket purchases.

NASHUA:

Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 7:30 pm

Christ the King Lutheran Church

3 Lutheran Drive, Nashua NH

MANCHESTER:

Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 3:00 pm

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH

https://palacetheatre.org/events/

STRATHAM:

Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 7:30 pm

Stratham Community Church UCC

6 Emery Lane, Stratham NH

CONCORD:

Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 3:00 pm

Concord Community Music School

23 Wall Street, Concord NH

Standard admission is $25 per person. Children (ages 12 and under) are admitted FREE. A discounted price of $20 per ticket is available for Group Sales (10-ticket minimum) and can be purchased directly on Eventbrite. To ensure smooth admission to our concerts, please have your tickets available at the door, either by printing or having them displayed on your mobile device.

Applicable masking requirements will follow each venue’s policy in accordance with guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Call (603) 263-4333 or visit www.nhgmc.com.