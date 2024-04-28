Nine-run inning dooms Fisher Cats’ Saturday contest

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-12) were plagued by a nine-run inning by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-9) on Saturday evening, as they fell 13-8 at Delta Dental Stadium. The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies combined for 21 runs on 26 hits in an error-free game.

New Hampshire and Binghamton enjoyed temperatures in the 60s for the first time this week, and a new attendance record was set for this season at Delta Dental Stadium of 5,224 fans.

Binghamton disrupted the mood early, however, and jumped out to a nine-run opening inning on 11 hits before the first three outs. The first five Binghamton hitters reached to begin the game, including a two-run home run from Rumble Ponies second baseman Rowdey Jordan against Fisher Cats starter C.J. Van Eyk (L, 1-1).

The Fisher Cats drove their first two runs across in the bottom of the fourth, a push that began with consecutive doubles from designated hitter Zach Britton and shortstop Alex De Jesus. Trailing 11-1, second baseman Devonte Brown singled up the middle with De Jesus at third to cut into the Binghamton advantage.

Brown electrified the record crowd in the bottom of the sixth with his second inside-the-park home run of the season, with his first coming last week in Portland on April 17. Facing Ponies reliever Justin Jarvis (W, 1-1), Brown belted a tailing line drive off the angled right-centerfield wall; the ball rolled away from Binghamton center fielder Alex Ramirez as Brown raced home.

The Fisher Cats bullpen slowed down the Rumble Ponies scoring after the second inning. Relievers Trent Palmer and Eric Pardinho combined for five scoreless frames.

After Binghamton got two more across in the top of eighth, New Hampshire began their five-run inning as De Jesus and Brown both doubled, then third baseman Michael Turconi plated catcher Phil Clarke with a bases-loaded walk. Left fielder Alan Roden knocked a two-bagger to plate Brown and first baseman Rainer Nuñez to move the deficit to 13-7.

New Hampshire and Binghamton conclude their six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday afternoon with a 1:35 p.m. first pitch. New Hampshire LHP Trenton Wallace (0-0, 3.09 ERA) gets the nod for his second start of the week and will face Rumble Ponies RHP Blade Tidwell (1-2, 1.84 ERA).

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats venture to Central New Jersey on Tuesday, April 30 to begin a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A partners of the New York Yankees. Tuesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EDT and both starters are to be announced later.