Fisher Cat’s announcer Bob Lipman’s part-time job and full-time passion

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s a chilly Thursday evening in April as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats wait to take the field for a 6:35 p.m. start against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

In the press box at Delta Dental Stadium, radio announcer Bob Lipman—a six-time recipient of the “New Hampshire Sportscaster of the Year Award”—is grabbing a bite to eat before heading into the booth to call the game with his young colleague Chris Jared.

For Jared, this is his first year with the Fisher Cats organization, and he is still learning the lay of the land.

For Lipman, who has been calling the games for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats since the team debuted in Manchester’s Gill Stadium in 2004, it is a comfortable chair, having now called more than 1,500 games for the team.

And calling Fisher Cats baseball games never gets old for Lipman.

“The best part of calling baseball is that I have no idea what is going to happen next,” Lipman said. “The story is not written, and the next thing that happens might be something I’ve never seen before.”

Aside from his duties in the announcers’ booth, Lipman is also the teams’ unofficial historian, scoring every game—every single one—since the New Hampshire Fisher Cats started playing in Manchester, and he keeps hard copies of the team’s records and statistics on a bookshelf in the corner of the press box.

“I’m a part-time employee, but it’s a full-time passion,” said Lipman. “I love what this team has been able to do for the community.”

Originally a math and economics major at Vanderbilt University—which explains his penchant for the numbers and statistics in baseball—Lipman cut his teeth in radio by volunteering at his college station.

Lipman said he had no formal training in journalism or broadcasting, only an intuitive sense of radio’s rhythms that he gained growing up in New Jersey, listening to Yankees and Mets games on the radio.

After graduating college in 1978, Lipman decided he would give radio a whirl, knowing if it didn’t work out, he could always pursue a master’s degree in accounting and join his father’s CPA firm.

But it did work out.

“Here I am now, approaching retirement, and I’m still calling games, and it is still putting food in my belly,” said Lipman, who is also the Athletics Communication Assistant at Southern New Hampshire University.

However, his first broadcasting job was not in sports radio. Rather Lipman was hired as a news anchor and a reporter for WHDQ in Claremont, where he worked for 16 years.

Then, in a serendipitous turn of events, the company that owned the station in Claremont bought another station in Concord in 2001, and the opportunities to call sports started presenting themselves to Lipman.

In 2001, Lipman became the voice of Dartmouth College’s football broadcast, and when the Fisher Cats came to New Hampshire in 2004, Lipman and Mike Murphy, who is now the Associate Athletic Director, Marketing and Communications at the University of New Hampshire, became the voices of the team in their inaugural season.

And the Fisher Cats went on to win the AA Eastern League championship that year, the first of three championships the team has won to date—they also won the Eastern League championship in 2011 and 2018.

“We had no idea what we were getting into,” Lipman said, who lists Kyle Drabek’s Fourth of July no-hitter in 2010 and hall-of-famer John Smoltz’s appearance at Delta Dental Stadium as some of his more memorable calls from the booth.

Now, more than 1,500 games later, Lipman continues to call games on a part-time basis, rotating shifts with Jared and another promising young voice, Ian Unsworth.

“Bob has insight and a way of telling the story and relating with the audience,” said Jared. “The players will come and go, but Bob also has a good sense that it’s the people [in the organization] who are really important to the operation.”

Lipman said that he credits the Fisher Cats’ organization as the key to his longevity.

“The quality of people we’ve had work here, in many areas, is just amazing. That’s the reason I have been able to do this for 20 years,” said Lipman. “If it wasn’t working, if it wasn’t fun, we wouldn’t have made it this far.”

Reciprocally, the organization has a deep and abiding respect for Lipman and his countless contributions in the past two decades.

“Bob is, first and foremost, a wonderful person and an amazing teammate,” said Fisher Cat’s President Rick Brenner. “It is a privilege and an honor to have worked with him for so many years. He possesses a wealth of knowledge and he is a true professional.”

General Manager Michael Neis said that Lipman’s “joy for his work is contagious,” adding that Lipman is “almost like a human archive” with his vast knowledge of the team.

But, ultimately, it’s Lipman’s character that stands out to his colleagues.

“You don’t call 1,500 games if you don’t love being at the ballpark, and that comes out in Bob’s calls of the games, and how he treats people in the office and the fans on the concourse. We are all better for that.”

[You can listen to all games with Chris Jared, Ian Unsworth and Bob Lipman at this link. You can also watch the Fisher Cats games through milb.tv (with a subscription) or through the Bally Sports app, which is a free download.]