Autopsy report: Speaker Hinch’s cause of death was COVID-19

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced the autopsy results for Speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives Richard Hinch, 71, of Merrimack.

Pursuant to RSA 611-B:21, III, after receiving authorization from his next of kin, New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval has determined that the cause of Speaker Hinch’s death was COVID-19.

Hinch was attending a virtual meeting with legislators on Tuesday, but had reportedly been feeling ill after spending most of the cold day Dec. 2 outdoors for Organization Day. He normally would have chaired the meeting had he not been feeling sick. Organization Day was held outdoors at the University of New Hampshire in the cold due to concerns about COVID-19.

Earlier that same week, several Republican House members were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an indoor GOP caucus meeting.

In his speech to fellow lawmakers upon being named speaker, Hinch invoked a bipartisan tone.

“I ask each of you to not look at each other as Republicans and Democrats, but as friends and colleagues, working towards the same goal,” Hinch said. “Our methods to get there, and what we envision as a better New Hampshire, may be different, but at the end of the day please remember that we have a responsibility to respect each other and understand each other. That we are all here to make a positive difference in our communities and our state.”

Late Wednesday, a spokesman for the Speaker’s office said they had recently learned of a House staff member testing positive for COVID-19.