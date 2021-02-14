Active weather week ahead with possible snow events Tuesday and Friday

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Sunday’s Weather
Weak system this morning will produce some very light snow with mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. That will set the stage for an active weather week … with another round of light snow possible late Monday before a more substantial system brings snow and possibly some mixed precipitation on Tuesday. Another winter storm is expected by the end of the week.
Weather Outlook, Feb. 12 – Feb. 16
Today: Very light snow during the morning (Trace-1″), then mostly cloudy High 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Cloudy Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Washington’s Birthday: Cloudy, with snow showers in the afternoon. (< 1″) High 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Periods of snow (3″-5″) Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Snow may mix with freezing rain & sleet during the afternoon. (3″-5″) High 30 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 10 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny High 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & frigid Low 6 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Snow moving in during the afternoon (1″-3″) High: 27 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Snow to a wintry mix overnight (3″-5″) Low: 25 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Two big winter storms will move in on Tuesday, and Thursday into Friday!!!
Weather World
7.1 earthquake shakes Japan, triggers landslide.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .