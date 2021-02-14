Active weather week ahead with possible snow events Tuesday and Friday



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

Weak system this morning will produce some very light snow with mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. That will set the stage for an active weather week … with another round of light snow possible late Monday before a more substantial system brings snow and possibly some mixed precipitation on Tuesday. Another winter storm is expected by the end of the week.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 12 – Feb. 16

Today: Very light snow during the morning (Trace-1″), then mostly cloudy High 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Cloudy Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable

Washington’s Birthday: Cloudy, with snow showers in the afternoon. (< 1″) High 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Periods of snow (3″-5″) Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Snow may mix with freezing rain & sleet during the afternoon. (3″-5″) High 30 Winds: N 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 10 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny High 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & frigid Low 6 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Snow moving in during the afternoon (1″-3″) High: 27 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Snow to a wintry mix overnight (3″-5″) Low: 25 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Two big winter storms will move in on Tuesday, and Thursday into Friday!!!

Weather World

7.1 earthquake shakes Japan, triggers landslide. The epicenter of the earthquake was 56 miles (90 km) east-northeast of Namie, Japan, located along the coast of the Fukushima prefecture. Heavy shaking was reported in Sendai with light shaking reported as far south as Tokyo. No tsunami warnings have been issued for Japan and across the Pacific Ocean Basin. Several earthquakes with magnitudes from 4.3 to 5.3 have followed the initial event. The earthquake triggered a landslide that spilled onto the Joban Expressway near Soma City in the Fukushima Prefecture with no injuries reported as of Saturday night. No injuries have been reported due to the landslide.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .