Police make arrest in Sundial Avenue shooting

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have made an arrest in a shooting Saturday night on Sundial Avenue.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. officers and detectives spoke with witnesses and developed probable cause to arrest Kyle Bell charging him with first-degree assault, reckless conduct, and criminal threatening. Mr. Bell is being held pending arraignment.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the area of 3 Sundial Ave. for a report of a shooting victim. Initial investigation determined there was a fight which then led to the shooting.