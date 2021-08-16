Kids on the Move at 9th Annual Friends of Aine Kid’s Try-athlon

BEDFORD, NH – Friends of Aine, a nonprofit organization providing bereavement support services to grieving children, teens and families, held its 9th annual Kid’s Try-athlon on Sunday, August 15 at the Bedford Town Hall and High School. More than 275 children of all athletic abilities participated in the swimming, biking, and running event.

The 4 to 10 age group swam 25 yards, biked one mile, and ran a half-mile. The 11 to 15-year-olds swam 50 yards, biked two miles, and ran one mile. No flotation devices were allowed for either group during the swimming portions of the event. Participants enjoyed refreshments after the races, along with arts, crafts, and entertainment provided by vendors.

The Kid’s Try-athlon was sponsored by AutoFair Automotive Group, Dan O’Brien Automotive Group, Bellwether Community Credit Union, Catholic Medical Center, Rothwangl Dental Care, Bedford Men’s Club, and many other generous local businesses. Millennium Running designed the race courses and managed event timing.

“The Kid’s Try-athlon is an important part of our mission. It provides kids the opportunity to get outside, gain confidence in their athletic abilities, and support other children and families who are grieving,” said Christine Phillips, Friends of Aine Co-Founder. “It also honors the memory of our beloved Aine, who enjoyed any form of physical exercise outside – especially swimming, biking, and running during the summer months.”

For more information about Friends of Aine and its grief support services, visit friendsofaine.com.

About Friends of Aine

Friends of Aine is the only nonprofit organization in New Hampshire whose sole mission is to support grieving children, teens, and families. Through a network of trained volunteer facilitators, its peer-to-peer support programs assist children and teens with sharing their experiences, exploring topics related to grief, learning coping strategies, and not feeling alone in their grief. Thanks to the generosity of donors, there is no cost to families. Friends of Aine also provides training, education, and research to families and professionals. The organization is inspired by Aine Phillips, who died suddenly at the age of eight, and the lack of existing grief support at the time for her surviving sister, Bella. For more information about Friends of Aine, visit friendsofaine.com.