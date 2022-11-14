Police identify suspect in Oct. 7 gunfire incident at Union and Auburn streets

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively looking for Levi Glum 21, of Manchester in connection with a shooting that took place last month.

On October 7, 2022, Manchester Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Union and Auburn Streets. There were no reported injuries, but police did find a vehicle with a bullet hole.

Through the investigation, police established probable cause to charge Glum with attempted first-degree assault and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about Glum’s whereabouts should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.