Concord man charged with DUI and leading police on chase in stolen Amazon delivery truck

CONCORD, NH – A Concord man was arrested Sunday afternoon after leading state police into Manchester in a chase driving a stolen Amazon truck.

On November 13, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the Concord Police Department received a report of a stolen Amazon delivery truck that was taken while making deliveries on Sout Fruit Street. The vehicle was tracked by cell phone through company assets and was on Interstate 93 South. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop D barracks were able to track down the truck and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 93 in Hooksett. The vehicle refused to stop and Troopers initiated a motor vehicle pursuit.

The truck drove South on 93 at speeds nearing 70 mph, continuing through the toll plaza.

Several towns were notified to coordinate spike strips but the truck continued on 93 and then exited at Wellington Road in Manchester. State police were joined by Manchester Police and the pursuit continued for several miles, weaving throughout the city, speeding up on Elm Street heading north.

The operator of the truck unaware he was on a street that had a dead end came to a stop on North Elm in the North End of Manchester.

Several NHSP Troopers and Manchester Police surrounded the truck and shouted for the driver to come out while their guns were drawn. After several minutes a K9 approached the truck and the driver came out. The man resisted and fought with the troopers and officers, and was eventually placed in handcuffs.

The officers led the man driving the truck to a cruiser, and then called AMR ambulance for a medical evaluation. Troopers continued to surround the truck until a K9 could clear the truck and make sure no one was inside.

The driver exited the vehicle and refused to comply with commands given by Troopers on scene. State Police used its trained police dog, Ragnar, which apprehended the suspect, later identified as Richard Royea, 40, who police said was from Concord with no fixed address. Royea continued to be non-compliant while taken into custody, according to police.

Royea was taken to Concord Hospital to be evaluated and treated for injuries. A Trooper was also admitted to the hospital for minor injuries and was discharged.

Royea is being charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property

Resisting Arrest/Detention

Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated

Disobeying a Police Officer

Reckless Operation

License Required (Operating without a license)

Additionally, the Concord Police Department will be charging Royea with motor vehicle theft-related charges.

Royea refused bail and will be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court with a pending court date.

The New Hampshire State Police would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance during this incident: Manchester Police Department, American Medical Response – Manchester, Concord Police Department and the Merrimack County Correctional Facility/Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.