Planning Board updates, Zoning to hear request for rehearing on Orange Street congregate living

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Manchester Planning Board met on Thursday, August 5 at 6 p.m. at City Hall in the Aldermanic Chamber. If you missed the meeting, it is available for viewing on-demand. During the business meeting, the following decisions were rendered:

SP-30-2018 (Amendment): 135 Spring St., Amoskeag Millyard Mixed Use Zoning District, approved per staff recommendations with the addition of a condition to add year-round greenery to the planters on the railing.

extension granted. SP2020-008 (Extension Request): Dunbar Street and Sundial Avenue, Redevelopment Mixed Use Zoning District, extension granted.

extension granted. Master Plan Review: The Planning Board, unanimously voted to adopt the newly revised 2021 Manchester Master Plan . The plan will go to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for full adoption at which point a review of the Zoning Ordinances will begin in support of this plan.

ZONING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Zoning Board will be meeting on Thursday, August 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live on Channel 23. A full copy of the meeting agenda can be found here. If you would like to reference specific items in an application, the City of Manchester Zoning Ordinance may be found on the City’s Building Regulations web page. Additionally, project applications and other materials for this meeting are available online.

6 Frontage Road, Residential One Family-High Density Zoning District, Ward 9 (ZBA2021-063)

Applicant Wilson Maldonado proposes to maintain the driveway width of 43’ where 24’ is allowed and a front yard parking space and seeks a variance from sections 10.08(C) Driveways Width and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

270 Amory Street, Neighborhood Business Zoning District, Ward 11 (ZBA2021-077)

Triet Le (Agent) proposes to occupy approximately 1,280 SF of space in Unit #4 with a business that is comprised of 60 percent manufacturing of food products and 40 percent retail and seeks a variance from section 5.10(D)2 Wholesale Bakery or Food Processing Plant.

2343 Elm Street, Residential One Family-High Density Zoning District Zoning District, Ward 1 (ZBA2021-078)

Applicant Valerie Bey LeClerc proposes to erect a 6’ high vinyl fence on a vacant lot where 4’ high is allowed and seeks a variance from section 8.27(B) Fences Walls.

1332 Island Pond Road, Residential One Family Zoning District, Ward 6 (ZBA2021-079)

Kevin Sharp (Agent) proposes to maintain a substantially complete 20’ by 12’ 6” addition to an existing non-conforming two-family dwelling, with a 12’ by 13’ 9” front deck and a 9’ x 8’ 9” rear deck with a 10.3’ side yard setback where 40’ is required and seeks a variance from section 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

5 McPhail Street, Residential One Family Zoning District, Ward 1 (ZBA2021-080)

Thomas Mareno (Agent) proposes to construct a 6’x12’ one-story mudroom addition with a 16’6” side yard setback where 20’ is required and seeks a variance from section 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

1405 River Road, Residential One Family Zoning District, Ward 1 (ZBA2021-083)

Thomas Huot (Agent) proposes to construct a rear deck and detached garage resulting in lot coverage of 49.3% where 40% is allowed, where the detached garage is located partially in the side yard with a side yard setback of 1.4’ where 20’ is required and has a height of 23.5’ where 15’ is allowed, where the deck has a rear yard setback of 14.8’ where 30’ is required and a side yard setback of 15.2’ where 20’ is required, and where the proposed deck results in an existing shed being 1’ into the side yard where it does not meet side yard setbacks and seeks a variance from sections 6.04 Lot Coverage, 8.29(A) Accessory Structures in the Side Yard (3 counts), 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback and 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

155 Anthony Street, Residential One Family-High Density Zoning District, Ward 7 (ZBA2021-084)

Applicant Scott Anderson proposes to create a front yard parking space 3’ from the side lot line where 4’ is required and seeks a variance from section 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

341 Lake Avenue, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 5 (ZBA2021-085)

Joseph Wichert (Agent) proposes to construct a two-family dwelling on a non-conforming lot where only a single-family dwelling is allowed by Ordinance, with side yard setbacks of 4.7’ on each side where 10’ is required and create parking spaces 0.5’ from each side lot line where 4’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 11.03(D)2 Two Family Dwelling, 6.03(C) side yard setback (2 counts) and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

414 Kelley Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 11 (ZBA2021-086)

Applicant Lisa Mellor proposes to maintain a third parking space 0’ from the side lot line where 4’ is required and where no more than two spaces are allowed in the required side yard setback and seeks a variance from sections 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks and 10.09(B)1 Parking Setbacks.

321-323 Taylor Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 5 (ZBA2021-073)

Applicant Nedal Sukkar proposes to maintain the conversion of a two-family dwelling to a three-family dwelling on a 5,189 SF lot where 10,000 SF is required, where the lot has frontage and width of 53.5’ where 100’ is required, construct two exterior stairways from the second floor where one set of stairs has a 7’ side yard setback and the other has a 10’ side yard setback where 20’ is required, maintain two undersized parking spaces in the front yard 0’ from the font lot line where 4’ required and maintain a driveway width of 28’ where 24’ is allowed and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(A)6 Multi-family Dwelling, 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback (2 counts) 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage, 6.02 Minimum Lot Width, 10.07(B) Parking Layout, 10.07(D) Parking Maneuvering, and 10.08(C) Driveways Width.

284 Hanover Street, Urban Multifamily / Professional Office Zoning District, Ward 4 (ZBA2021-087)

Jeffrey Lewis (Agent) proposes to establish a multi-purpose social services center that provides homeless outreach services to youths and young adults including a youth drop-in center that offers a food pantry, clothes closet, laundry and shower facilities, as well as providing case management for assistance with access to State benefits, education and vocational resources, physical and mental healthcare, substance use treatment and housing options, all in conjunction with the permitted uses of congregate housing in the basement level and three dwelling units on the second level, and where a new handicap accessible ramp will be constructed with setbacks of 6’ along both Beech St. and Hanover St., with new stairs located 3’ from the Beech Street. property line where 10’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 5.10 Multi-Purpose Social Services Center and 6.03(A) Front and Street Yard Setbacks.

655 South Willow Street, General Business Zoning District, Ward 9 (ZBA2021-081)

Scott Aubertin (Agent) proposes to erect two signs for new tenants located partially on the sign frontage of other tenants and seeks a variance from section 9.09(A)2 Signs (2 counts).

603 Beech Street, Civic-Institutional Zoning District, Ward 4 (ZBA2021-089)

Joseph Wichert (Agent) proposes to maintain two parking spaces along Bridge Street without the required landscaped buffer and seeks an equitable waiver from section 10.07(G) Landscaping.

215 Prospect Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 2 (ZBA2021-090)

Applicant Amber Fraga proposes to maintain a hot tub on a 9’ x 9’ concrete pad connected to the rear deck with a 16’ rear yard setback where 20’ is required and where the new hot tub results in an existing shed now being located in the side yard with a 4’ side yard setback where 10’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback and 8.29(A) Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZONING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following projects have requested a rehearing.