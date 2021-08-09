April 14: Uplift Entrepreneurship Virtual Summit 2021 for middle and high school students

The Uplift Foundation, founded by New Hampshire high school student Aaron Joy, is hosting a virtual entrepreneurship summit on Saturday, August 14 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for middle and high school students.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn entrepreneurial skills and hear from successful entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. Speakers include John Azubuike, Vice President at Owl Ventures, and Gautham Viswanathan, Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder of Workato, and White House legal aid Kairash Sundaram.

Learn more and register for free at www.the-uplift.org/summit

Questions? Please contact info@the-uplift.org

The Uplift Foundation was founded by high-school student Aaron Joy during the global Covid-19 pandemic to help students connect through learning, to make educational programs accessible to all, and to raise money for those in need. Learn more here.