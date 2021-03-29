Planning Board modifies decision on CMC amendment request and hears new cases for an ADU, church and storage facility

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

The Manchester Planning Board will be meeting on Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. Remember, meetings are being held on-line to adhere to COVID protocols and can be accessed by tuning into Channel 22 on your television or on-line: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The following items were reviewed during the Planning Boards March 18 Business meeting. If you are interested in the discussion around these decisions, a recording of this meeting is available on-line: 03/18/21 Planning Board in OTHER CITY Meetings (Zoning, Planning, Commissions) on Vimeo

100 McGregor Street (SP2019-014), during the March 4 Planning Board meeting, a Limited Business Meeting was held for the above-referenced application is seeking an amendment to a previously approved site plan to modify a condition of Planning Board approval relative to development phasing as granted. After discussion, the applicant’s request was approved with a condition that the applicant would add a left-hand turn lane at the exit to Amory Street. At the March 18 meeting, a Board member asked to reconsider the Board’s vote on this application to remove the left-hand turn condition. The Board agreed to reconsider the vote and with a new vote, the amendment was approved.

1124 South Mammoth Road, R-S, RSM, and IND Zoning Districts (PDSP2020-008), application approved with conditions.

Under Administrative Matters the Planning Board entertained discussion around changes to the regulations around Change of Use requests. This will be an ongoing discussion by the board and once a consensus is reached, a public hearing will be held.

Feedback was requested of Board members for a proposed zoning change of property located at 1824 Front Street. The Board is in support of this change.

Sign permits for property on corner of Hanover and Page Streets were reviewed. New signage was approved for the new structure; however, the board denied the request to modify the existing Dunkin Donuts sign.

While the complete Agenda of this month’s meeting can be found here, CITY OF MANCHESTER (manchesternh.gov), the highlights are below:

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Limited Public Hearing

310 Second Street, B-2 General Business District (SP2021-007)

Application for a site plan review to allow a landscape yard with retail sales, 800 SF building with outside storage, and reconfigured site access and parking lot.

Note: Applicant will be going to the Zoning Board on April 8 to request a variance regarding the landscape use; therefore, an extension has been requested to add this to the Agenda for the May 6 Public Hearing. No additional notifications will be sent to abutters.

Application Detail: 2021-03-04_SP2021-007_310_SECOND_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

270 Amory Street, R-2 Residential Two Family District (CU2020-020)

The applicant is asking for a conditional use permit application to allow a 1,250 SF church within a multi-use shopping center.

Application Detail: 2021-04-01_270_AMORY_ST_CU_APPLICATION.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

145 Head Street, R1-B Residential One Family District, High Density (CU-2021-005)

Applicant is requesting a conditional use permit application for an Accessory Dwelling Unit.

Application Detail: 2021-04-01_CU2021-005_145_HEAD_STREET_APPLICATION.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

Winston Street, IND General Industrial/Industrial Park District (SP2021-009, CU2021-006)

Application is proposing a site-plan application to construct an approximately 40,000 SF storage facility, with associated site improvements. A conditional use permit application has also been submitted for a reduction in parking spaces from 40 to 10.

Application Detail: 2021-04-01_SP2021-009_AND_CU2021-006_WINSTON_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The board will hold a limited business meeting to discuss the following applications:

ADMINISTRATIVE MATTERS

Review of updated architectural information for 540 Chestnut St.

Review potential changes to the Subdivision and Site Plan Regulations. This is an ongoing topic for the Planning Board in an effort to streamline processes.

Due to the emergency orders issued by the Governor and on the guidance of public health officials, there will be no physical location in which to attend the meeting. Meetings are broadcast live on Channel 22 or by going to Manchester Public TV’s website to live stream: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv. You will be able to offer public comment on the application by calling 603.792.6737 or by emailing planningboard@manchesternh.gov. You may also attend the meeting through our webinar software by sending an email to the above-referenced address on the day of the meeting and requesting an invitation to participate. The phone line and email will be monitored by staff up to, and during, the public hearing.

June Trisciani is a lifelong resident of Manchester, small business owner and currently serves as vice-chair of the Planning Board.

To learn more about the Planning Board, this is a great place to start: Planning Board (manchesternh.gov)