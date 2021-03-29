Living Without an Address #3: A little prayer goes a long way

O P I N I O N

In the first week of February, the snow started and would keep going all month. I had an RV with a stick shift, without knowing how to drive a manual. While at first, I didn’t have a functional heater, I learned how to stay warm with one-pound of Coleman camping gas. I had enough food to last me, despite the fact that I was essentially marooned in the cold for months on end.

Then came the orange sticker. The City of Manchester reserves the right to put an orange sticker on any vehicle that may be deemed obstructing a path or view, vehicles which may be abandoned, and those left in parking lots for extended periods of time. Not knowing how to drive my RV, I have thus far received two such stickers, and have been lucky not to have the RV towed.

In the event it would be towed, I would be out the towing and storage fee, in addition to having no way to remove the RV from the lot on my own. The cost for this, at minimum, is $185. While not having to pay money to a landlord is a plus, such an amount is not feasible on a regular basis. To make matters worse, there were at least three snowfalls in February which may have necessitated a snow emergency. I was stuck.

To my surprise, help came from an unexpected source. After the first orange sticker, rock bottom hit. I was ready to end my life. Each day became harder than the last. I wound up in the ER one Sunday night, not knowing what would happen in the future. Things were not going well.

Having nowhere else to turn to, I turned to prayer. I prayed even though I’m not certain a divine being exists (and I’m still not certain). I prayed because there was nothing else I could do. I prayed because it was better than not praying.

Despite the snow, my vehicle did not get towed. A week after being in the ER, I was able to seek mental help. Since then, circumstances have gradually improved to the point where I can begin to see an improvement in my circumstances. It feels as though the simple act of telling God that I couldn’t handle my life anymore has caused a drastic turnaround.

Several circumstances point to this. I asked for a loan to another person to be repaid by the end of the year; I received it immediately. The very next day, no sooner than the president’s signature was dry on the COVID-19 relief bill he signed, than $1,400 was deposited into my account. I chose to invest in a car; I was fortunate enough to find one which needed minimal repair expenses. I drove the vehicle off the lot the day I bought it, with no loan payments outstanding.

I went from having a modest savings and walking around in the cold to having a car and relaxing in warm weather every evening. Now that I have a car, I’m able to pursue LNA training in Goffstown in order to get a better job. I could also, if I felt so inclined, seek employment in the many and various places outside of Manchester which are continually hiring.

In turn, getting a better job will allow me to fix up my RV, or take classes to learn how to drive a manual or even – a recent idea – find another RV entirely.

At present I’m in a homeless shelter (kinda-sorta without an address), biding my time until training is over and work can begin. Living full-time out of a motor home proved a lot more difficult than I had anticipated; however, for the present at least, help is ready and available if I’m willing to ask for it.

Winter Trabex is a freelance writer from Manchester and Community Voices contributor. She can be reached at wtrabex@gmail.com.