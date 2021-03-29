<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Wind Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. with gusts up to 55 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The low pressure that brought our rain yesterday and last night will be deepening over the Canadian Maritimes, leading to a windy day as cooler and drier air moves in from the northwest.

Weather Outlook, March 29 – April 2

Today: Becoming Sunny & very windy High: 50 (Feel like 40) Winds: WNW 20-30+ mph Tonight: Clear, windy, & cold Low: 27 (Feel like 16) Winds WNW 10-20 mph Tuesday: Mostly sunny & milder High: 62 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low: 41 Winds: S 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & mild High 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Periods of rain Low 47 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Thursday: Some rain & cooler High 50 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Thursday night: Clearing and colder Low 25 (Feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Friday: Sunny & chilly High 40 (Feel like 32) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Friday night: Clear & cold Low 25 (Feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching April fools day will be wet along with cooler temperatures. Lightning Fun Fact Here’s a fact for you – 9 out of 10 lightings strike land rather than water. The air located around a lightning bolt is heated to around 30,000°C. This is five-times hotter than the surface of the sun. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .