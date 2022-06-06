Penmen World Series loss means must-win Tuesday tilt

CARY, N.C. – Southern New Hampshire University has made it to the NCAA Division II College World Series, but after Sunday’s loss, they now have no more room for error.

The Penmen (46-11) lost 7-4 to Angelo State on Sunday, and will now play West Chester in an elimination game on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Angelo State took a 1-0 lead in the first off an RBI double by senior Justin Lee (Las Vegas, Nev.), but SNHU bounced back with four runs in the second, highlighted by home runs by senior Ricky Jimenez (Miami, Fla.) and redshirt junior Alex Kennedy (Braintree, Mass.)

However, the Rams would dominate the rest of the contest, putting up a pair of runs in the third, two more in the sixth and one final insurance run in the ninth to seal their 51st win of the year.

Graduate student Josh Roberge (Chelmsford, Mass.) had six strikeouts over his six-inning start for the Penmen.

At the plate, the Penmen collected seven hits, with Jimenez finishing with a pair in four at-bats.

Angelo State plays North Greenville at 6 p.m. on Tuesday after North Greenville took down West Chester 3-1 after the SNHU/Angelo St. contest.

