Cat bats go silent giving Portland parting W

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats couldn’t find their bats on Sunday afternoon as the Portland Sea Dogs leave town with a 2-0 victory.

Portland’s pair of runs came early, as Kole Cottam singled home Izzy Wilson in the second and then David Hamilton knocked his fifth home run of the year in the third.

Portland managed just four more hits over the rest of the contest, but New Hampshire would manage just four hits over the entire contest. Indeed, they only reached third base twice, with Spencer Horwitz being stranded their in the second and in the ninth.

Horwitz had a pair of walks and Luis De Los Santos had two hits, including a walk.

On the mound, the Fisher Cats sent out six pitchers against Portland, with Trent Palmer (0-1) taking the loss in his four inning start.

The Fisher Cats (23-27) return to the field in Binghamton, NY for a 6:35 p.m. tilt on Tuesday against the Rumble Ponies. Luis Quinones (0-1, 16.88 ERA) is New Hampshire’s expected starting pitcher.