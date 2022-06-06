Cat bats go silent giving Portland parting W

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Sunday, June 5, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Will Robertson. Photo/Kristin Basnett

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats couldn’t find their bats on Sunday afternoon as the Portland Sea Dogs leave town with a 2-0 victory.

Portland’s pair of runs came early, as Kole Cottam singled home Izzy Wilson in the second and then David Hamilton knocked his fifth home run of the year in the third.

Portland managed just four more hits over the rest of the contest, but New Hampshire would manage just four hits over the entire contest. Indeed, they only reached third base twice, with Spencer Horwitz being stranded their in the second and in the ninth.

Horwitz had a pair of walks and Luis De Los Santos had two hits, including a walk.

On the mound, the Fisher Cats sent out six pitchers against Portland, with Trent Palmer (0-1) taking the loss in his four inning start.

The Fisher Cats (23-27) return to the field in Binghamton, NY for a 6:35 p.m. tilt on Tuesday against the Rumble Ponies. Luis Quinones (0-1, 16.88 ERA) is New Hampshire’s expected starting pitcher.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts